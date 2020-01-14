United Services Automobile Association Sells 4,919 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Omnicom Group by 47.0% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 135.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $57,000.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $35,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OMC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $79.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,900. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

