United Services Automobile Association Sells 640,235 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640,235 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $111.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,150. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $114.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

