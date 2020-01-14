United Services Automobile Association Sells 93,858 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 678,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,858 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after buying an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,862,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.31. 4,574,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,904,084. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $317.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

