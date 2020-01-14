United Services Automobile Association Trims Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $19,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 64,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $140.74. 47,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,922. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day moving average of $136.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.