UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953,416 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,174,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,149 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after acquiring an additional 437,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,711 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.45.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.42. 3,771,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,486. The stock has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

