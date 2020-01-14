UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 659.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,204 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BP by 29.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BP by 15.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,695,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $446,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,653 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BP in the second quarter worth approximately $53,354,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BP in the second quarter worth approximately $50,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

BP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,488,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,060,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BP. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

