UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys 1,982 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.45. 2,074,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $183.12. The company has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

