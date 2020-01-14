UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $24.35 Million Stock Holdings in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 788,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,081 shares during the quarter. Univest Financial accounts for 10.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $24,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Univest Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 106,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,665 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UVSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Univest Financial stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 59,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,172. Univest Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $776.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

