UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $3.60 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 1.5% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 55,447 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,754. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $131.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.83.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

