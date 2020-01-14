UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $404,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $94.93. 1,774,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,628. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.