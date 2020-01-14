UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 25,461 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 670.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,461 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,957.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,380,648,000 after buying an additional 7,767,384 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.6% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $730,567,000 after buying an additional 1,772,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $724,260,000 after buying an additional 2,207,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $560,158,000 after purchasing an additional 338,049 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.68.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,746,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,999. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.49. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

