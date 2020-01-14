UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 3,063 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

UTX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,798. The company has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average of $138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $109.54 and a 1 year high of $154.65.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Technologies news, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total value of $396,566.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

