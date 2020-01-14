UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 4,494 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after buying an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,357,000 after purchasing an additional 814,635 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,119,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,486,000 after purchasing an additional 652,795 shares during the period.

BND stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.28. 3,492,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,464. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $79.14 and a one year high of $85.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

