UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Takes $3.35 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 319,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,443,000 after purchasing an additional 108,892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 147,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock worth $2,403,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $168.42. 577,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,517. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.53 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

