Urbana Corp (URB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Urbana Corp (TSE:URB) declared an annual dividend on Monday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.07.

URB opened at C$2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.56. Urbana has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$2.95.

Urbana (TSE:URB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

