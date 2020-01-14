Valor Token (VALOR) Market Capitalization Hits $3.92 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. Valor Token has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $142,647.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002298 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $492.90 or 0.05790858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025735 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00034260 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00118340 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.