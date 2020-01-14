ValuEngine Lowers Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. Africa Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08.
Africa Oil Company Profile
