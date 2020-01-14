ValuEngine Lowers Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 6.83%.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $20,772,098.56. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $5,665,960.86. Insiders have sold a total of 669,837 shares of company stock valued at $32,117,423 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1,621.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

