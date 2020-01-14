ValuEngine Upgrades Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.81.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 290.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,590 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

