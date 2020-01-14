Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stake Decreased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 189.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.12. 358,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,452. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $161.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0621 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

