Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Increased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.2% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,718,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,384,000 after purchasing an additional 110,794 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,241,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 192,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,669. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $99.75 and a 1 year high of $126.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.5985 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

