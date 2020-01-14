Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Raised by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,718,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,384,000 after acquiring an additional 110,794 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,241,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $368,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 192,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.67. 11,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,137. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

