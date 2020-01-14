Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $128.59

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.59 and last traded at $128.59, with a volume of 115030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day moving average is $119.77.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6617 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.