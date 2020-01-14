Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,375.2% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,743,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $54.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5814 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

