Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,922.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.93. The company had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,163. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $194.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7169 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

