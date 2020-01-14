Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 8.7% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $762,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,026,000 after acquiring an additional 203,551 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,588,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,150,000 after acquiring an additional 158,093 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after acquiring an additional 125,624 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $93.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,245. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $79.73 and a 1-year high of $94.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average is $89.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.7791 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

