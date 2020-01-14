Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $66.24. 689,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,182. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

