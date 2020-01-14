Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.6% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,324,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,684,000 after purchasing an additional 228,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,577 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $95.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.