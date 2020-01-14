Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Holdings Decreased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.84. 3,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

