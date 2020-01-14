Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Cut by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $28,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $167.48. 449,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,036. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $166.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8928 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

