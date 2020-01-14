Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.09. The company had a trading volume of 751,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,178. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $120.37 and a twelve month high of $138.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.0157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.