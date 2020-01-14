Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 9.0% of Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $2,907,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $166.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.56 and a 1-year high of $166.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

