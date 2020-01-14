Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11,851.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $120.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $121.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9093 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

