Vascular Biogenics’ (VBLT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $3.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBLT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Vascular Biogenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.38.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

