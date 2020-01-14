Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s stock price rose 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.50, approximately 424,125 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 333,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $345.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.49 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Venator Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

