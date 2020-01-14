VERITY Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,838 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,206,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,037,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,186 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.4% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 36,801 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,284,112 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $841,820,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,194,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,246.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $160.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average is $143.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $157.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

