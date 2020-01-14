Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.87% from the stock’s previous close.

VMUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded Virgin Money UK to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC downgraded Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.40 ($2.52).

LON:VMUK traded down GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 175.35 ($2.31). 4,033,312 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 185.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.80. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 134.50 ($1.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92).

In other news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

