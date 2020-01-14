Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Short Interest Update

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,500 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 561,400 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,619.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. O’brien sold 9,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $404,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,806.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Virtusa by 1,640.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virtusa by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Virtusa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Virtusa by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Virtusa by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,991. Virtusa has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtusa will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

