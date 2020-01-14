Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 75.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 149,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $672,142,000 after acquiring an additional 95,302 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,883,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,897,000 after acquiring an additional 220,468 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.02. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $195.60. The company has a market capitalization of $381.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.79.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

