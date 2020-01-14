VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Update

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.14.

VMware stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.09. 1,177,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,247. VMware has a 1 year low of $128.69 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,898.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,296 shares of company stock worth $5,327,054. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,880 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 15,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,356 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 220,889 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,551,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

