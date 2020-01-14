Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a media sentiment score of -1.41 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.22.

Walmart stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,796. The stock has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.94 and a 200 day moving average of $116.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

