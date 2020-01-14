Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lowered by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $143.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

