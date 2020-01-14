Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Monument Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.6% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 139.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 146.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162,829 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 186.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,797 shares of company stock worth $974,403. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,267. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

