Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $5,364,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 411,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 298,645 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,986,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,254 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

GE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. 21,016,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,586,548. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

