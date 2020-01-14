Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.10 Million Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

Shares of EL traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.15. 46,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $124.38 and a 52 week high of $213.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

