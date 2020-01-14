Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

Cigna stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $212.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.27.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

