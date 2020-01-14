Webster Bank N. A. Has $4.45 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 456,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 219,926 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 11,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 58,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.08. 11,458,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,390,604. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $278.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Several research firms have commented on T. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.