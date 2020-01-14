Webster Bank N. A. Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

ABBV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,703,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,041. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.67. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.