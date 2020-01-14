Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after acquiring an additional 125,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $139.93. 10,711,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,295,837. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

