Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.88.

BA stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,734,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,971. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.57. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $319.55 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.